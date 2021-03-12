The man who police said bilked an Elkton woman out of 30 acres of her ranch has lost the attorney who had been representing him in the civil complaint she filed to get the property back.
Janet Grosz filed the complaint in October in an effort to get back the land from the man she knew as John Paul Pope. The complaint also sought to get Pope to leave her property after he had taken up residence in her garage.
Pope — whose real name is Curtis Tyrone Powell — was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with five felonies in connection with the purported theft, including aggravated theft, identity theft and perjury. He remained in the Douglas County jail Thursday with bail set at $300,000.
Authorities said Powell has been swindling individuals and corporations for years, often through phony nonprofit organizations he claimed to run. He operated at least a half dozen fraudulent nonprofit organizations under such names as “The Missing Piece Foundation,” “True Story World,” and “Love,” authorities said. These fake nonprofits accepted donations from individuals and corporations, including Home Depot, but Powell either kept, discarded or sold them, police said.
Another sham nonprofit he claimed to run is called Impossible Roads Foundation, according to police. Grosz said she agreed to donate 3 acres of her 55-acre ranch in Elkton to Hope and that foundation, on the promise he would build tiny homes on the land for disabled veterans. Grosz said she later learned Powell never intended to build anything on the land, and instead of accepting the 3 acres, he reportedly forged documents and took ownership of 30 acres.
Grosz filed the complaint in Douglas County Circuit Court against Hope and Impossible Roads Foundation. The complaint seeks $700,000, plus attorney’s fees and costs, from Powell and the foundation. The $700,000 represents the value of the property, the value of the use of the property, lost personal property and the personal injury Grosz suffered by being the victim of fraud and financial abuse of an elderly person, the complaint said.
Grosz also asked that Powell immediately be ordered off the property.
Powell, through his Roseburg attorney Keith Ropp, denied the allegations contained in the complaint. That civil case is still winding its way through the courts. A 12-person trial is scheduled for Aug. 31.
However, on March 1, the same day Powell was arraigned in the criminal case, Ropp filed a motion in Circuit Court to withdraw as Powell’s attorney in the civil complaint.
“There has been a breakdown in the attorney-client relationship,” Ropp wrote in his motion. “I am therefore filing this motion and asking the court to allow me to withdraw as his attorney of record.”
Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen E. Johnson approved the request.
Powell has been assigned two court-appointed attorneys in his criminal proceedings. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday to enter a plea.
