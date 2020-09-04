A piece of equipment being used on a construction project near Canyonville along Interstate 5 was stolen on Monday, according to the Oregon State Police.
Troopers are asking for help in tracking down the stolen skid steer, a red Toro Dongo TX1000, which was taken from the construction site near milepost 96 without permission, according to a press release.
The rig was taken sometime between Aug. 28 and Aug. 31.
Anyone with information about the missing equipment is asked to call 800-442-2068 and reference case number SP20-247191.
