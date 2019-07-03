Elizabeth Anne Cihak, of Coos Bay, was arrested on suspicion for two counts of first-degree burglary and one count of second-degree criminal mischief Saturday.
Cihak was found entering the home of Breanna Gilbert at approximately 8 a.m. through the back window of the home, court documents show. The screen of the window to the home was ripped open and Cihak placed a chair in front of the window and used it as a step, according to police.
When officers from Roseburg Police Department arrived, Cihak was already in the home, police said. A few moments later, she came out through the garage door and was detained and taken into custody, according to police.
Cihak ransacked Gilbert’s bedroom and closet and all of the photos were ripped off of her walls, according to court documents. A window in the garage was broken as well.
Cihak pleaded guilty to second-degree forgery in 2011 and to second-degree theft in 2018.
