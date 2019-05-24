A Curtin man was arrested Thursday after allegedly shooting at his girlfriend inside a home and in the presence of a small child, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute that occurred in the 1000 block of Bear Creek Road, Curtin earlier that day.
The initial report was that 43-year-old Gregory Wayne Ferguson had fired at his girlfriend, but that she, and the small child, were able to get out unharmed.
Deputies attempted to contact Ferguson, but weren't able to contact the man until Thursday morning.
Deputies obtained a search warrant for the house and found a "substantial quantity of methamphetamine and other suspected controlled substances," said Sgt. Nick Hansen.
Ferguson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, pointing a firearm at another, recklessly endangering another person and methamphetamine possession, methamphetamine manufacture and methamphetamine delivery.
