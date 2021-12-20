A Damascus man was arrested Friday morning, after allegedly breaking into the Roseburg Public Safety Center.
Roseburg Police Department personnel found that sometime overnight Thursday, someone climbed the fence of the safety center and then up onto a second-floor overhang before breaking into the Criminal Investigations Division through a window, according to court documents.
Numerous items were believed to have been stolen, including two handheld radios, a ballistic vest, pink-colored handcuffs and clothing, including a pair of white gym shoes. The interior of the building also sustained significant damage, including graffiti and the cutting of multiple computer and phone cords.
Around 9 a.m. Friday, an officer on patrol spotted a male in the 500 block of Northeast Stephens Street believed to be wearing the stolen gym shoes. Once confirming the sneakers were the shoes stolen the night before, a further search of Shaun Louis Bergeron, 31, also uncovered a ballistic vest, one handheld radio and a set of pink handcuffs.
As officers conducted a search of the safety center's gated compound, additional items were found hidden in the shrubbery, including a Douglas County Sheriff's Office booking sheet which included Bergeron's photo.
Bergeron was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Friday afternoon and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass and for being a felon in possession of body armor. Bail was set at $20,000.
(0) comments
