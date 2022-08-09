Delivery driver arrested on suspicion of sexual assault The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email Aug 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Roseburg delivery driver is in the Douglas County Jail accused of sexually assaulting a 73-year-old customer, according to a report from the Roseburg Police Department.Robert Dale Reed, 57, is accused of one count of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse after an alleged interaction with the victim.Reed is reported to be a delivery driver for Hometown Drug Pharmacy. Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular John Blodgett family buys Kruse Farms, hopes to continue agricultural legacy Roseburg man dies in crash on Rock Creek Road in Idleyld Park Roseburg Blast forced city to rebuild Windigo Fire up to nearly 1,000 acres, Potter Fire approaching 100 5 cars collide on Garden Valley Boulevard TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Az Expensify lesz a házigazdája a világ egyetlen, ezúttal Olaszországban újra megrendezésre kerülő számviteli és fintech fesztiváljának, a 2023. évi ExpensiConnak Strike Services has created an accredited, nontraditional virtual school option for grades K-12 New Winston-Dillard superintendent looks for open communication, collaboration CareQuest Institute Hires Kaz Rafia as Chief Health Equity Officer Delivery driver arrested on suspicion of sexual assault
