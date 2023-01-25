CAMAS VALLEY — A Camas Valley man was jailed after leading Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oregon State Police troopers on a high-speed chase in the Camas Valley area Friday morning.
The event stemmed from an alleged confrontation at a home where Jonathon Wilkerson, 47, was trying to locate a woman at a home on Kent Creek Road at approximately 11:25 a.m.
A caller to Douglas County Emergency Communications indicated there was a woman hiding in the home and that woman, according to court documents, was faced by a handgun which Wilkerson allegedly had concealed.
According to the victim’s statement, they were directed to provide transportation to a location at a trailer park on Grange Road in Green. Upon arriving at a particular home, the woman witnessed a physical assault committed by Wilkerson on another person, the court document states.
Shortly after, the victim reported that Wilkerson walked away from the home and they heard a car start up and begin traveling toward Kent Creek Road. The gray Toyota Camry, believed to be driven by Wilkerson, eventually reached Brockway Road, where two officers were waiting. The Camry turned west onto Highway 42 and a chase ensued, reaching speeds up to 85 miles per hour.
The chase lasted for 19 miles until Wilkerson reportedly turned through an open fence and into a field in the Camas Valley area at 11:50 a.m. A resident near the property called to report a man walking around a neighboring property and shortly after, an Oregon State Trooper took the man, later identified as Wilkerson, into custody.
Wilkerson was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center to check for possible injuries and later was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on multiple charges, including two counts of menacing and attempting to elude both by vehicle and on foot.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
