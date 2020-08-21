DRAIN — The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team arrested three people on various drug charges around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Umpqua Hwy 99 outside of Drain.
DINT detectives, with help from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, attempted to stop a 2007 Honda Civic driven by 42-year-old Sondra Haney of Roseburg. Haney had two passengers in the vehicle: 27-year-old Kasey Massengill of Springfield and 38-year-old Christa Hermanson of Roseburg.
Haney stopped the car at first but then sped away. She stopped a short distance later and all three people in the vehicle started throwing items from the car.
Detectives found around 2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and a Kel Tec 9mm handgun near the vehicle.
Haney, Hermanson and Massengill were all arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession.
Haney was also charged with attempting to elude a police officer, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest for a probation violation.
Hermanson received additional charges of methamphetamine delivery, tampering with evidence and a felony probation violation. Massengill was also arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and for an outstanding warrant in Lane County.
