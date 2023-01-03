MYRTLE CREEK — Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team arrested a man and charged him with multiple drug crimes.
Lieutenant Rick McArthur said detectives executed a search warrant Thursday at a residence in the 100 block of Southeast Mill Street in Myrtle Creek. McArthur said this was done to conclude an ongoing investigation into the suspected illegal drug trafficking activities occurring there, as well as at other locations within the county.
Around 11:30 p.m., 36-year-old Jason Kottke was arrested at the residence and jailed on suspicion of unlawful possession, manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, according to McArthur.
The charges stemmed from a previous case that had occurred Oct. 27 in the parking lot of a business in the 1400 block of Southeast Stephens Street in Roseburg.
McArthur said in that case, detectives interrupted a suspected drug deal, and ultimately seized approximately 4.6 grams of suspected fentanyl, in multiple packages and ready for sale. Detectives had probable cause for the arrest of Kottke in that case, but he had yet to be arrested until located Thursday night.
McArthur said after Kottke’s arrest, detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence. During the search, detectives allegedly located approximately 40 grams of suspected fentanyl, along with various types of drug paraphernalia and a pile of suspected stolen mail from various areas around the county.
Additional charges of unlawful possession and delivery of a controlled substance and mail theft were added, McArthur said.
Kottke was detained without bail.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
