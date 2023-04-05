230406-nrr-dint-1.jpg

Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics team, with the assistance of Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies, seized 141 grams of methamphetamine and 2.7 grams of heroin during a suspected trafficking arrest near the Rice Hill truck stop Tuesday afternoon. Two Eugene-area people were taken into custody as a result of the DINT investigation.

 Courtesy of DINT

RICE HILL — The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team arrested two people from the Eugene area for heroin and methamphetamine crimes.

