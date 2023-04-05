Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics team, with the assistance of Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies, seized 141 grams of methamphetamine and 2.7 grams of heroin during a suspected trafficking arrest near the Rice Hill truck stop Tuesday afternoon. Two Eugene-area people were taken into custody as a result of the DINT investigation.
RICE HILL — The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team arrested two people from the Eugene area for heroin and methamphetamine crimes.
DINT detectives as well as Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Rice Hill truck stop as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected drug trafficking.
A search of the vehicle yielded an estimated 141 grams of suspected meth as well as one small bag containing approximately 2.7 grams of suspected heroin.
Michael Bethel, 44, and Catherine Silva, 34, both of Eugene, were taken into custody on charges of unlawful possession and unlawful delivery of both meth and heroin.
Both were lodged in the Douglas County Jail, and DINT notified the Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit of the arrest as that team also had an active investigation involving Bethel.
Eugene police executed a search warrant on Bethel's home during the evening of March 4 and located two firearms — one of which had been reported as stolen — as well as an estimated ounce of meth and a quarter ounce of a suspected meth/fentanyl mixture, as well as additional evidence of manufacturing and delivery of controlled substances.
As a result of Bethel's arrest in Douglas County, DINT said in a press release that Bethel likely will be charged with additional crimes in Lane County.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
