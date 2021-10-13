A Roseburg man was arrested and is facing multiple drug and firearms charges following a Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team raid Tuesday afternoon.
The team was preparing to execute a search warrant at 207 Snowberry Road, approximately 4 miles west of Melrose, when they spotted their subject and another woman leaving the property in a GMC Yukon. Detectives pulled the vehicle over and apprehended Cory Mitchell Whitehall, 57, of Roseburg, who they suspected of dealing drugs through the residence, according to a court document.
During a search of Whitehill, detectives seized a wallet with a "large amount of U.S. currency" as well as a black smartphone.
In the search of an RV on the property — in which Whitehill reportedly lived — detectives discovered a soft-covered black laptop case which was found to contain approximately 225 grams of suspected methamphetamine in various-sized clear plastic baggies. Also in the case was found 22.4 grams of suspected heroin.
Also in the RV, detectives discovered a loaded 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine above the bed.
While searching a home on the property another firearm, as well as two loaded AK-47 magazines, were seized. Elsewhere on the property, detectives found 18 budding marijuana plants. After checking with the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program, it was learned that no medical marijuana permit had been issued for that property.
After taking samples from 13 random plants, 14 of the 18 plants were seized as Oregon's new recreational marijuana law allows for four plants to be grown legally per individual.
While interviewing Whitehill's passenger, it was learned the passenger had received heroin earlier in the day from Whitehill and reportedly smoked it approximately an hour and a half prior to the traffic stop, the court document stated.
Whitehill was transported to the Douglas County Jail and faces charges of unlawful possession and delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of meth, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and attempts to commit both Class A and Class B felonies.
Whitehill was scheduled to be formally arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.