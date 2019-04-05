Kristopher Angel Haynes, 25, has been identified by police as the suspect who was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting in March, according to the Roseburg Police Department.
Police and officials from the State Medical Examiner's Officer were able to confirm Haynes' identity using DNA. Police said Haynes was believed to be traveling from Eugene to California at the time of the incident.
On March 9, police located a reportedly stolen vehicle as it was leaving Love’s Travel Stop. Law enforcement attempted to stop the vehicle, and a short vehicle pursuit ensued, eventually ending at a nearby ranch property where the stolen vehicle became stuck in a field.
Haynes began shooting at police, causing multiple officers to return fire, police said. During the exchange of gunfire, the stolen vehicle began to smoke and, soon after, was consumed in flames. Police later confirmed the presence of human remains in the vehicle.
