Douglas County Major Crimes Team is investigating a fatal fire that occurred Sunday at 830 Myrtle Ave. in Reedsport.
Joseph Lee Shoemaker, 68, was found dead inside the home when Reedsport Fire Department and Reedsport Police Department responded to the fire.
Other residents were able to safely leave the home.
The Reedsport Police Department requested the help of the major crimes team with Oregon State Police assigned as the lead investigating agency.
Anyone with information is asked to call detective Brian Jewell at 1-800-442-20068 or text *OSP in reference to case #SP20099760.
