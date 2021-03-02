Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office recovered thousands of dollars in dollars in stolen property Thursday and arrested five people in connection with a string of burglaries in South County.
Douglas Lanier, Gabriel Goodwin, Brian Garrison, Charlene Stever and Kelle Evans were taken into custody at Douglas County Jail on Wednesday following a search of a residence in the 200 block of Alameda Street in Myrtle Creek.
Several businesses and residences in southern Douglas County had reported stolen property. As part of the investigation, deputies developed a lead and were able to get a search warrant for the home.
Deputies located evidence of crimes inside and stolen property from several businesses including Les Schwab, South Umpqua School District, Cullett Towing, Seven Feathers Casino Resort and several local residents.
More stolen property was found at other locations. According to a press release a "substantial amount of heroin" was seized as well.
Lanier and Goodwin were arrested for multiple burglaries, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, trespassing, first-degree theft and theft by receiving. Garrison was arrested for trespassing, first-degree theft and first-degree theft of services. Stever was arrested for first-degree theft conspiracy, first-degree theft, first-degree theft of services and second-degree criminal trespass. Evans was arrested for unlawful delivery of heroin.
Additional arrests and charges may be forthcoming, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
