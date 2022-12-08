DOUGLAS COUNTY — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are warning about the dangers of drunk driving with the message to "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over."
There will be increased patrol from Dec. 15 to Jan. 1 with the help of DUII enforcement grant dollars.
According to NHTSA, 11,654 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2020 that involved an alcohol-impaired driver, which equates to one person every 45 minutes.
“It’s so important that drivers act responsibly, and that includes refraining from impaired driving,” said DCSO Lt. Brad O’Dell. “The holidays are a special time of year for many, and we want our community members to enjoy this season. We need commitment from drivers that they’ll keep the roads free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday. This enforcement period allows us to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal and it takes lives. Help us put an end to this senseless behavior."
The Sheriff’s Office recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:
Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use a ride service, or call a taxi or a sober friend to get home safely.
If you see a drunk driver on the road, report them to law enforcement.
Take the keys away from friends and family who are about to drive under the influence, and make a plan to get them home safely.
