A Douglas County teen remains in custody in a Georgia jail awaiting trial on murder charges after being extradited from Oregon.
Kaleo Pangelinan was arrested March 15 by deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office after Monroe County, Georgia, investigators said they had obtained evidence to charge him with two counts of murder, aiding his girlfriend, 16-year-old Candace Walton, in setting fire to her home in Monroe County.
Pangelinan was extradited to Georgia on June 29 and was charged with two counts of murder in a case involving his Georgia girlfriend, 16-year-old Candace Walton, who is accused of setting her mother's house on fire and killing her mother and brother.
Walton faces two counts of felony murder, one count of arson and another of theft by taking. Police said she took her mother's car after setting the fire, and was heading to Oregon to allegedly meet up with Pangelinan.
The fire killed Tasha Vandiver, 46, and 21-year-old Gerald Walton.
Investigators said they found evidence on Pangelinan's phone that linked him to the crime.
Pangelinan may have a long wait until the case goes to trial.
Reporter Joe Kovach, who covered the story for The Telegraph newspaper in Macon, Georgia, said the courts there, have been at a standstill because of the COVID-19 restrictions.
"There's nothing happening here in the criminal courts, so I'd say it's at least six months to a year from even getting to a courtroom," he said. "Everything is kind of shut down now."
Kovach said even when the courts in Georgia are reopened, it will be difficult to seat a jury because the courthouses are so small that there wouldn't be room for social distancing.
Pangelinan attended Days Creek Charter School for two semesters in 2018-2019 before leaving the school at the end of his sophomore year, according to school officials.
