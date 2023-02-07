During a ten-day period in late January, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team conducted multiple investigations and seized nearly 289 grams, or 10.8 ounces, of fentanyl.
DINT Commander Rick McArthur said this included the seizure of:
Approximately 53.8 grams of fentanyl Jan. 19.
Approximately 5 grams of fentanyl through two investigations and a separate seizure of approximately 40 grams of fentanyl Jan. 20.
Approximately 40 grams of fentanyl Jan. 21.
Approximately 57.9 grams of fentanyl Jan. 25.
Approximately 92 grams of fentanyl Jan. 29.
The Drug Enforcement Agency said two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage.
McArthur said the investigations are ongoing and no specific details on them or the arrests made will be released at this time.
McArthur said the list does not include seizures of other drugs during this time period. He said methamphetamine and other drugs are still an ongoing problem and are still being addressed by his team. "However, fentanyl is undeniably the drug of choice among opiate users in the area," McArthur said. "Heroin use for example, is in steep decline, mostly replaced by fentanyl."
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid and a Schedule II controlled substance. It is used by medical professionals to treat pain and is most often prescribed or given post-surgery.
"The fentanyl which is being illegally manufactured and distributed throughout the community is not manufactured by a professional and often times has inconsistent purity levels, or is 'cut' with other opioids or depressants," McArthur said. "DINT has seen a substantial increase in fentanyl in our community as well as a significant increase in opioid overdoses."
DINT is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency, prosecutor-supported approach.
DINT is comprised of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management and the Douglas County District’s Attorney’s Office.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
