A Drain man was arrested after drunkenly crashing his car on Interstate 5 and sending two people to the hospital, according to court documents.
Police arrested Hunter Bradley Olson, 22, after he crashed into two vehicles on July 23.
When police responded to the crash around 9:24 p.m. they discovered a 2021 Toyota Sienna flipped on its side against the median wall.
Damage was extensive on all sides of the vehicle, and the driver, Connie Little, was found to be unconscious and trapped inside. A minor had also been in the vehicle and was being treated by medical personnel when police arrived.
Officers spoke to witnesses of the crash and were told that the driver of a 2013 white Ford Fusion was speeding before slamming into the back of the Sienna — causing the van to roll over multiple times.
Witnesses told officers they believed the driver of the Ford was intoxicated.
After contacting the driver of the Ford Fusion, who was later identified as Olson, police could "smell an overwhelming odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath," according to court records.
Olson struggled to exit the vehicle and consistently stumbled during a sobriety test, according to court records. He was arrested after his blood alcohol content was measured at .27% — more than three times the legal limit in Oregon.
Little and the minor were taken to CHI Mercy Medical Center. The minor sustained a broken right arm, and Little was later transported to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield for several broken vertebrae in her back, neck and damage to her hand.
Olson was arraigned on Tuesday and charged with DUII third-degree assault — a Class B felony — fourth-degree assault, five counts of recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
