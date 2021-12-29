DRAIN — Ulrike Ottenbreit already knew there was an intensive police search underway for two suspects on the run in Drain Tuesday night.
Then she heard a knock on her window, and saw two teenagers outside who matched the description of the suspects.
Ottenbreit lives in a secluded home on 13 acres on Lowe Street at the edge of Drain, and was home with her disabled son and her 15-year-old granddaughter.
"It was pretty scary," she said.
After an intensive search, two suspects were safely taken into custody early Wednesday morning, ending a nearly 10 hour drama that drew numerous law enforcement officers from two counties to Drain.
Residents of the town were urged to stay inside, lock their doors and stay away from windows as the search carried on.
"I had a friend come up to visit. They said there was a lot of police down there at the bottom of the road," she said.
"When they left, I actually went downstairs and then I heard a shot," she said.
She went back upstairs, but didn't see anything at first.
"When I went and turned around there were two young people standing in my window and gently knocking," she said. "They were not violent or anything, they just simply knocked."
By this time, D Avenue, a block-long street below Ottenbreit's street was swarming with about a dozen police cars, according to neighbors.
Ottenbreit called 911 and went for her gun, a .38 Smith & Wesson. Then she waited for police.
The police searched her place for hours, searching her home, her barn and other outbuildings on the property. They brought in at least one dog to assist in the search, she said.
Tracks were found leading away from where the teens were standing next to her window. Some of the tracks had blood that may have been a result of a gunshot wound from an officer.
"My God they were so thorough," she said of the law enforcement efforts. "I'm so grateful for that."
One police officer stayed for half the night.
On Wednesday, two officers found that there was a bullet in a water barrel next to her well house.
She believes the bullet was fired by suspects when they were down in town.
"I didn't think they could fly that far," she said. "If they had shot a little bit farther up, a couple hundred feet, it would have hit my house."
Ottenbreit said while the experience was frightening, she's glad no one was killed.
"They were just a couple teenagers," she said.
Down on D Avenue, Mae Markham was at home with her daughter.
"We heard a gunshot go off. Then the next thing we saw was like five police officers outside my house across the way," she said.
Like other Drain residents, she received an alert on her cellphone urging her to lock up her home.
She saw police shining a light up by her shed. She heard that there had been a break in at a small trailer at the neighbor's house.
She said nothing like this had happened since she moved into the neighborhood in 1995.
Markham's neighbor Jerry Larson said he was watching TV in his bedroom and didn't realize anything was going on until another neighbor called him.
Then he looked out his window.
"There's like eight cars there, cops with their lights flashing and this and that and two of them are pointing up the hill," he said.
He started listening on a police scanner, but said he wasn't too worried.
"With that many cops, there's a barrier between whoever it was and me," he said.
He said police visited him Wednesday and noted he has security cameras. They copied some footage, though he's not sure how to use the system himself and doesn't know what they saw.
Steve Converse also lives on D Avenue. He said he saw as many as a dozen police cars on the 100-yard street at times on Tuesday night.
"I heard some people outside and I walked outside and about that time the cops showed up and they were pointing up the hill and I heard a deputy say, 'Drop the gun.' So I went in the house," he said.
On Wednesday afternoon, there were five different police cars still outside, he said.
Police came to check the front of his house to make sure it hadn't been hit by gunfire, he said.
He said he believed he had seen the suspects walking up the street Tuesday afternoon before the police search was underway.
Roseburg Police said in a press release Wednesday afternoon that their detectives were called in at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to assist in an officer involved shooting in Drain.
During the initial investigation by another law enforcement agency, a male suspect was shot and fled the area, along with a female associate.
Both were captured and the male was transported to a local medical facility where he received treatment.
As of early Wednesday evening, the identities of the suspects had not been released.
The Douglas County Major Crimes Team is continuing to investigate.
