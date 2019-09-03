The Eugene Police Department is looking for additional victims of after it arrested a Eugene man on several counts of sex abuse.
Police arrested 46-year-old Edward Paul Collicott on suspicion of three counts of first-degree sex abuse, first-degree sexual penetration, first-degree sodomy, being a felon in possession of a weapon, methamphetamine possession, and heroin possession.
Detectives with EPD believe there are victims who live Douglas County, according to a police spokesman, and are attempting to contact additional victims and minors who might have had contact with Collicott in the last 10 years.
Collicott was arrested at approximately 8:50 p.m. on August 28 at his residence on Maxwell Road between Bushnell Lane and North Park Avenue, according to police.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Jennifer Curry at 541-682-5166.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.