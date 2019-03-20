The FBI is renewing its hunt for a man who is now 54, but disappeared after being arrested in Douglas County 1998 on rape, sodomy and burglary charges.
John Leonard Faure was originally arrested in January 1998 following an alleged attack on his ex-wife but fled prior to trial. The United States District Court in Eugene issued the FBI a federal warrant in April 1988 on a charge of unlawful flight against prosecution.
Faure is alleged to have gone to his ex-wife's residence Jan. 5, 1998 in violation of a restraining order, where he allegedly raped and sodomized her at gunpoint.
Faure had previously lived in Oregon and Hawaii, but he was born in the Seychelles Islands off the coast of Africa. He has family there as well as in the United States and Canada. He may also have traveled to Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.
Faure is described as a 5-foot, 10-inch white man weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar near his left eye. The FBI said he enjoys soccer and gambling and has previously worked in the foodservice industry.
The FBI asks that anyone with information about Faure contact their local FBI office or the nearest American embassy. Information can also be given to the FBI online at https://tips.fbi.gov.
The FBI has reissued its 1998 wanted poster in the case. It can be viewed at http://www.flashalertnewswire.net/images/news/2019-03/3585/122937/jean-leonard-faure.pdf.
