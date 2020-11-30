A Florence woman was arrested for assaulting a Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy during a traffic stop in Reedsport on Sunday, according to police.
Holly Lynne Sigmund, 54, was pulled over by the deputy in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue. During the stop, the deputy discovered an outstanding warrant for Sigmund's arrest out of Douglas County Circuit Court.
When the deputy advised Sigmund of the warrant, she exited her Chrysler PT Cruiser and became confrontational, according to police. The deputy attempted to handcuff Sigmund, but she resisted and retrieved a can of pork and beans from the car and threatened the deputy with it.
The deputy's attempt to use a taser to subdue Sigmund was unsuccessful, and Sigmund threw the can at the deputy's head, just missing her mark.
During a physical attempt to get Sigmund into custody, she landed two kicks to the deputy's rib cage. In the struggle, the deputy also sustained minor injuries to his arms, forehead and ear.
Sigmund was lodged in Douglas County Jail on charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, interfering with a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct in addition to the outstanding warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.