A former Reedsport school bus driver who pleaded guilty to a series of sexual assaults was sentenced to 30 years in prison in Douglas County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon.
Earlier this month, Spalione pleaded no contest to three counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and single counts of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree attempted sexual abuse.
As part of that plea agreement, several other charges were dismissed.
Prior to enforcing the maximum sentence, Circuit Court Judge William Marshall told Spalione, "I would not want these victims to continue to live what you have put them through."
The attacks occurred against women on two hiking trails and in a parking lot in separate locations north of Gardiner in Douglas County and southern Lane County. The crimes occurred between Aug. 16, 2018 and April 28, 2019.
On April 28, 2019, a 66-year-old woman was walking with her three dogs around Carter Lake, located in the far western corner of Douglas County on the Oregon Coast.
That woman — who would be Spalione's third known victim — told investigators that when she was out of sight of the parking area Spalione emerged from behind a tree and tackled her, according to court documents.
Spalione forced her face-down on the gravel path and began to beat her in the head and sexually assaulted her until a pair of Carter Lake Campground hosts happened upon the assault, and Spalione fled on foot.
Of the three victims, she was the only one to appear in person during Wednesday's court hearing.
"I want to look at my assailant, and I want him to see me," the woman told the court as she approached the witness stand. "I honestly thought it was going to be the last day of my life."
Her report of the assault led to Spalione's arrest five days later and prompted two more women to come forward with similar reports in the same area.
Spalione's first victim told the court she had been attacked on a hiking trail near Sparrow Park Road, near the top of Gardiner Hill off Highway 101 on Aug. 16, 2018.
While still in her vehicle, Spalione entered the car, wearing a ski mask and began beating on her before sexually assaulting her, according to court documents.
"This was a very devastating event in my life," she told the court. "It has affected my ability to work, my relationships. My normal life."
A second victim was living temporarily on the coast while trying to complete medical training and had her husband and children visiting for the week. When it was time for them to return home, she drove her family to a train station in Eugene and made her way back to the coast.
She told the court she "was needing a little nature," and turned off Highway 101 toward Siltcoos Lake for a short hike.
Something didn't feel right, she said. With as many cars that were nearby, the general atmosphere was too quiet.
As she was still in the parking lot of the Siltcoos Lake trailhead — having changed her mind about her hike — a man approached her wearing a dark-colored ski mask.
"I felt like the gates of Hell had opened," the woman said.
She said she began to scream and had to "convince myself to run away," which she finally did back to the parking lot, where another woman offered to get her to safety. While the two women were parked waiting to get back onto the highway, the woman noticed a man passing them in a brown 2000 Mercedes E32 station wagon. They took photos — including one of the license plate — and the ensuing investigation confirmed that the vehicle had been registered to Spalione.
Prior to hearing his sentence, Spalione gave a statement, expressing contrition.
"I am so, so sorry ... truly, deeply sorry for what I put these women through," he told the court. "I know in my heart I did wrong, and I will have to live with that for the rest of my life."
