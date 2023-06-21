Robert Wayne Roady was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for repeatedly placing hidden cameras in sensitive personal locations to capture sexually explicit photos and videos of minors.
His conduct was first reported to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in October 2020, when cameras were found in the bedroom of a 14-year-old girl.
Detectives searched Roady's home and found evidence that identified two other victims.
Roady was originally arrested on suspicion of nine counts of invasion of privacy. Roady told police he installed the cameras in the bedroom "for sexual purposes."
Roady, a former police officer for the Roseburg VA Medical Center, received his sentence Tuesday.
In a statement after Roady was arrested, then-VA spokesman Tim Parish said the “allegations are abhorrent.” He said the VA immediately suspended Roady.
On Nov. 5, 2020, a federal grand jury in Eugene returned an indictment charging Roady with attempted sexual exploitation of a child.
Roady pleaded guilty on March 1 of this year to one count of criminal information charging him with attempted transportation of child pornography.
The case was investigated by the sheriff's office with help from the FBI. It was prosecuted by Adam E. Delph and Jeffrey S. Sweet, Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the District of Oregon with assistance from Allison D. Eichmann, Chief Deputy District Attorney for the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
Following his time in federal prison, Roady will have 10 years of supervised release.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
