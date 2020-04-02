Former Umpqua Valley Christian School teacher Kevin Spencer Bain was arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual abuse charges Tuesday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Police records said Bain allegedly sexually abused a 13-year-old student. Bain was a seventh grade English teacher and boys basketball coach at the school when the alleged incidents occurred.
Bain, who spoke to the victim in a recorded conversation at the request of police, expressed regret and “said it was something that never should have happened on his part. Kevin said he thought he was helping and it was really stupid on his part,” according to police records.
The accuser told police of a group chat where students were asked to tell Bain when they masturbated, according to a police report.
Bain told police he created a text message group “where he helped (students) with the addiction to masturbating” and asked for parental approval before adding students to the group, according to the report.
When the former student went over to Bain’s home in the spring of 2017, he was “sexually touched,” according to the police report. This happened only one time, the accuser told the sheriff’s office.
Bain told police he walked in on the victim masturbating and, instead of asking him to stop, handed him lotion. He said he never touched the student in a sexual manner, according to the police report.
Administrators from Umpqua Valley Christian School could not immediately be reached for comment. Bain most recently worked as a skills trainer for Compass Behavioral Health.
Bain suggested to the sheriff’s office that the sexual abuse claims might be retaliation for when the accuser came to his house in December of 2019 with a vape pen, and Bain got upset.
Bain was released Wednesday on $5,000 bail. His next court appearance is set for April 8.
