A former teacher with the Yoncalla School District was arrested by Sutherlin police Tuesday on suspicion of online sexual corruption of a child and luring a minor, according to the Sutherlin Police Department.
Brett Andry, 31, is facing four counts of luring a minor and one count of second-degree online corruption of a child.
Sutherlin Police Capt. Kurt Sorenson said the alleged crimes were online and included inappropriate contact with a minor.
Sorenson said Andry is no longer a resident of Douglas County.
Yoncalla School officials said Andry left his teaching job at the school two years ago, after teaching history for two years.
Andry is being held in the Douglas County Jail on $250,000 bail.
