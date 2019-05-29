Roseburg Police Department arrested two male students at Fremont Middle School on Wednesday in connection with a vehicle theft and threat with a firearm.
A report of a stolen vehicle was made around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of SE Pine Street in Roseburg. The owner of the vehicle also reported a .357 revolver was inside the vehicle.
According to a press release by Roseburg Public Schools, "one of the students threatened another student at a bus stop with the weapon." Roseburg police said no injuries or property damage were believed to have occurred during this incident.
Police received reports of a 14-year-old male brandishing a firearm around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The teen was identified and taken into custody without incident while he was at school.
According to a press release by Roseburg police, "The firearm was located, in the same area near the school bus stop, where it is suspected the male had hidden it. There is no evidence to believe the firearm was ever taken to a school."
The firearm found by police was confirmed to be the .357 revolver that was in the stolen vehicle.
The vehicle was recovered in the 1700 block of SE Mill Street in Roseburg. A second 14-year-old male suspected of stealing the vehicle, was also taken into custody while at school.
"There is no evidence to suggest he was involved in the incident from the bus stop," according to police.
Both teens are lodged at the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center and parents of all involved juveniles have been notified.
Roseburg Public Schools is cooperating with the ongoing police investigation. Due to student privacy laws, the district cannot release additional student details.
"Our policy is consistent that whenever a student brings a weapon to school, he is subject to discipline up to and including expulsion. If it was a firearm the student is by law expelled for at least one calendar year," RPS interim Superintendent Lee Paterson said. "There are no specific rules that apply to the bus stops, but the bus stop is kind of a shared space. Kids are at the bus stop by invitation of the school district, so our rules are enforced at the bus stop."
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
