A document filed in Douglas County Circuit Court has revealed additional details related to a Jan. 18 shooting in downtown Roseburg.
William Elliot Saffery, 53, was arrested on multiple charges after he allegedly shot another man in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street.
Initial reports indicated that Saffery shot 54-year-old Matthew James Olmsted in the leg with a modified shotgun, causing non-life-threatening injuries to Olmsted. Saffery was arraigned Thursday in Douglas County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree assault as well as two counts each of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and pointing a firearm at another.
The probable cause affidavit filed with the court stated that Olmsted said Saffery arrived downtown the day prior, carrying a backpack and a drum. Olmsted told investigators that Saffery was in the 400 block of Southeast Jackson Street and began shooting a shotgun in the direction of Northeast Stephens Street while sitting next to a building on the sidewalk.
On the morning of the shooting, Saffery reportedly fired multiple shots into the air before directing the shotgun — which was missing the wooden butt stock and had a shortened barrel — at Olmsted and another man in the area of Southeast Rose Street. After a physical altercation, Olmsted successfully restrained Saffery until officers arrived.
No one else was injured.
While Saffery and Olmsted reportedly were not known to each other, Olmsted also has a history with Douglas County law enforcement.
Olmsted, 54, was arrested in October 2020 when he was accused of setting a fire inside a laundromat in the Yoncalla area. He was committed to the Oregon State Hospital for evaluation and charges for the attempted arson were dismissed, according to a court document dated Dec. 5, 2022.
Olmsted has filed three civil lawsuits against Douglas County, claiming physical injury suffered during his incarceration in the Douglas County Jail and violation of privacy. One of those cases has been dismissed, one is stayed and one remains open.
