GLENDALE — Wayne Picard was arrested Wednesday after law enforcement found several totes of marijuana plants and an image of an underage female in an explicit sexual position, according to court records.
A probable cause affidavit said Douglas County Sheriff's Office was made aware of a potential illegal marijuana growth at Picard's residence in the 2300 block of Azalea-Glen Road in Glendale on Aug. 1.
The sheriff's office surveilled the property, with help from Oregon State Police, and "could clearly see and identify marijuana plants located at the residence," according to court documents. During a search of the property Wednesday, law enforcement personnel said they found "11 illegal marijuana plants as well as several jars and storage totes of processed marijuana."
Two people were contacted in an RV on the property and Picard was in the main residence.
"Upon searching the residence, detectives noticed a computer in a back bedroom and displayed in plain view on the computer background was a picture of what appeared to be an underage female in an explicit sexual position," according to a police report.
When asked 76-year-old Picard allegedly told detectives that he had downloaded hundreds of child sex abuse material, starting with children 7-8 year old although he preferred children 12-14 years of age.
"Picard told detectives that there are some videos of grown adults having sexual intercourse with children, and other videos and pictures of just naked children," the police report said.
Police seized storage devices, hard drives, CDs/DVDs, thumb drives and a back-up storage.
Picard was arrested for second-degree encouraging child sex abuse, unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful manufacturing of a marijuana item. He is held in lieu of $15,000 bail. A status check is scheduled for Sept. 14.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
