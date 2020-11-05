A Glendale man is behind bars after allegedly sexually assaulting a female friend while she was asleep, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
An investigation into the assault eventually led to the arrest of Irving Gerardo Gaytan, 20, who was charged on suspicion of first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.
The victim reported the incident to authorities earlier this week and said she had been with her boyfriend and Gaytan watching television in the evening. She was on the bed with her boyfriend while Gaytan was across the room on a futon.
As the night went on, the victim grew tired and went to sleep next to her boyfriend. A few hours later, at 1 a.m., the victim told police she woke up while Gaytan was behind her and sexually assaulting her, according to court documents.
The victim said she didn't move or say anything because she was panicking and "tensed up in fear and shock," according to court documents.
Gaytan eventually stopped and left the room without saying anything.
Later, the victim confronted Gaytan about the night. Gaytan responded in a message and said he took full responsibility, according to court documents.
"... I know nothing can rectify it and I am also so full of everything," he wrote. "Hatred toward myself, sadness for everyone I have let down."
First-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse are Measure 11 crimes that carry mandatory minimum prison sentences upon conviction.
