A 34-year-old Glendale woman was arrested Saturday after she locked herself in a bedroom with a child and a sledgehammer, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Naomi Hope Ellis was charged with menacing, resisting arrest, unlawful use of a weapon, second degree disorderly conduct and reckless endangering.
Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of Willis Avenue in Glendale just after 11:30 a.m. where they could hear a child screaming for help.
When deputies forced their way through a barricaded door into the bedroom they found Ellis holding the 5-year-old child with one hand and a hammer above the child's head with the other hand. Ellis did not drop the hammer when asked, according to the sheriff's office, and deputies physically overtook her.
The child was unharmed in the incident.
Before taking the child and barricading herself in a bedroom, Ellis was found hissing and "talking in tongue" when deputies went to the house around 10 a.m., according to court documents. A deputy left the home after contacting Douglas County Mental Health and finding that Ellis was "not being a harm to herself or others," according to court documents.
After the deputy left, Ellis allegedly grabbed an ax and started hitting things and pointing it at people. Deputies were en route to take her into custody on a peace officer hold, when Ellis locked herself in the bedroom.
Once she was arrested and advised of her rights, "she apologized and appeared to be civilized individual," according to court documents.
A plea hearing has been scheduled for Friday.
