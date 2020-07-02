A Glide man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly shooting another man in the head during an argument, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Bar L Ranch Road, Glide, shortly before 10 p.m. after dispatchers received a report that James Thomas Crayton, 65, had shot Christopher Lee Wagner, 48, during a brief disagreement. After the shooting, Crayton allegedly tossed the firearm into some brush.
Wagner was alert and responsive when law enforcement arrived, according to court documents. He was taken to CHI Mercy Medical Center with a wound to the head and was listed in stable condition as of Thursday morning.
Crayton was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and was lodged at the Douglas County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
The investigation is ongoing and Brad O'Dell, a spokesman with the sheriff's office, said additional charges may follow.
