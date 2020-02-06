An Idleyld Park man has been indicted in Douglas County Circuit Court on a murder charge in connection with the death of a 1-year-old girl on Jan. 9.
Aaron Toole, 21, is accused of killing Ember Alice McBride at a home on Cedarwood Lane in Idleyld Park about 5 miles east of Glide. Detectives from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the child and her mother were known to the suspect.
A grand jury indicted Toole on Wednesday on charges in connection with the case, including second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and first-degree criminal mischief.
A forensic pathologist determined that the child’s death was the result of blunt force trauma, and during the investigation, Toole admitted to “inflicting the injury that resulted in the death of Ember McBride,” according to court documents
Toole pleaded not guilty to all four charges when asked by Judge Frances Burge how he pleaded.
Toole was being held on $2 million bail, but Burge revoked the bail and ordered Toole to be held without bail.
Burge set the trial date for Jan. 26, 2021, which is expected to take up to two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.