In one of her final actions as Oregon’s governor, Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she is using her executive clemency powers to commute the sentences of the 17 people on Oregon’s death row to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Brown’s commutation includes two inmates with Douglas County connections.
“I have long believed that justice is not advanced by taking a life, and the state should not be in the business of executing people — even if a terrible crime placed them in prison,” Brown said in a press release.
The executive order went into effect Wednesday.
Governor-elect Tina Kotek, who will take the oath of office Jan. 1, 2023, said during her campaign that she opposes the death penalty and planned to continue the moratorium.
“Did the people of Oregon vote to end the death penalty? I don’t recall that happening,” Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, said in a statement. “This is another example of the Governor and Democrats not abiding by the wishes of Oregonians. Even in the final days of her term, Brown continues to disrespect victims of the most violent crimes.”
House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville, echoed Knopp’s statement that the governor did not ask the voters for input.
Oregon has not executed anyone since 1997. The death penalty was adopted in 1984 and since then two people have been executed.
Twelve of the 17 people on Oregon’s death row were white, three Latino, one American Indian or Alaska Native and one Black, according to the governor’s office.
Douglas County connectionsMichael Martin McDonnell and Clinton Wendell Cunningham are the two inmates with Douglas County connections.
McDonnell was serving a 10-year sentence for perjury and theft when he escaped from the Oregon State Penitentiary on Nov. 21, 1984. While he was on the run, McDonnell stabbed Joey B. Keever, 22, of Roseburg, 42 times near Yoncalla on Dec. 22, 1984. Keever’s throat was cut and her body dumped along the side of a road. McDonnell was the second man sentenced to death after the death penalty was reinstated in 1984.
Clinton Wendell Cunningham, of Poteau, Oklahoma, raped and murdered 19-year-old Shannon Faith of Vancouver, B.C., in 1991. She was hitchhiking near Coos Bay when he picked her up. They spent the day drinking and he agreed to drive her to Eugene. Her body was found, with 37 stab wounds, on the side of a logging road near Elkton. At the trial, Cunningham’s sister testified that her brother once stabbed her in the back and often forced her to have sex with him.
Death penalty is ‘immoral’Brown added that her decision was not based on the rehabilitative efforts of those on death row, but rather on the belief that the death penalty is immoral.
“It is an irreversible punishment that does not allow for correction; is wasteful of taxpayer dollars; does not make communities safer; and cannot be and never has been administered fairly and equitably,” Brown said. “My action today is consistent with the near abolition of the death penalty that has been achieved through SB 1013.”
Senate Bill 1013 was passed in 2019 and limited the crimes that qualified for the death penalty. Aggravated murder is now defined as the killing of two or more people as an act of organized terrorism; intentional and with premeditation killing a child younger than 14; killing another person while in jail or prison for a previous murder; or killing a police, correctional or probation officer.
Brown said she recognized there is pain and uncertainty for the victims. She said, “My hope is that this commutation will bring us a significant step closer to finality in these cases.”
According to Knopp, Brown used her executive authority to pardon or commute sentences more than any governor in Oregon’s history and more than all of Oregon’s governors in the last 50 years combined.
The governor’s press secretary, Liz Merah, told The Oregonian that 1,189 people had their sentence commuted by Brown. Brown also pardoned approximately 45,000 people for marijuana convictions earlier this year.
(1) comment
I support these commutations, on the condition that the prisoners' sentences be commuted to true life, meaning no parole ever.
I support the abolition of the death sentence, although I understand intellectually and emotionally that some people deserve the death penalty for the horrific crimes they commit. I do not believe the state should be in the business of killing people.
The Innocence Project has exonerated 375 people, including 21 death row inmates, using DNA evidence. These prisoners were not freed on some tricky technicality. They were not guilty of the crimes they were convicted of and that was proven with DNA evidence.
In Oregon, there have been 22 exonerations of people wrongly convicted of various crimes. That's 22 innocent people sent to prison for crimes they did not commit.
The Innocence Project started with a group of journalism students. They put in the time, effort and research that the criminal justice system failed to provide the accused.
When an innocent person is jailed for a crime they did not commit it means that a guilty person is free to create more havoc in society.
Most people on death row are guilty of horrifying cold-blooded murders. The state does not need to emulate those cold-blooded murders by killing the perpetrator years after they have been removed from society and locked up. The chance that an innocent person could be executed, and that anyone would be okay with that, is just wrong.
Before anyone jumps on me and says, "How would you feel if ...?" I've been there, I know exactly what it feels like and I am still against the death penalty. "True life" is a better alternative because the state does not need to sink to the same depths of depravity as the murderers.
