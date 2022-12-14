Oregon Marijuana Pardons (copy)

Gov. Kate Brown speaks in San Francisco on Oct. 6. On Wednesday, Gov. Brown commuted the sentence of all 17 death rows inmates to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

In one of her final actions as Oregon’s governor, Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she is using her executive clemency powers to commute the sentences of the 17 people on Oregon’s death row to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Brown’s commutation includes two inmates with Douglas County connections.

mword
mword

I support these commutations, on the condition that the prisoners' sentences be commuted to true life, meaning no parole ever.

I support the abolition of the death sentence, although I understand intellectually and emotionally that some people deserve the death penalty for the horrific crimes they commit. I do not believe the state should be in the business of killing people.

The Innocence Project has exonerated 375 people, including 21 death row inmates, using DNA evidence. These prisoners were not freed on some tricky technicality. They were not guilty of the crimes they were convicted of and that was proven with DNA evidence.

In Oregon, there have been 22 exonerations of people wrongly convicted of various crimes. That's 22 innocent people sent to prison for crimes they did not commit.

The Innocence Project started with a group of journalism students. They put in the time, effort and research that the criminal justice system failed to provide the accused.

When an innocent person is jailed for a crime they did not commit it means that a guilty person is free to create more havoc in society.

Most people on death row are guilty of horrifying cold-blooded murders. The state does not need to emulate those cold-blooded murders by killing the perpetrator years after they have been removed from society and locked up. The chance that an innocent person could be executed, and that anyone would be okay with that, is just wrong.

Before anyone jumps on me and says, "How would you feel if ...?" I've been there, I know exactly what it feels like and I am still against the death penalty. "True life" is a better alternative because the state does not need to sink to the same depths of depravity as the murderers.

