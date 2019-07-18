A Josephine County man, already serving a 12 1/2 year prison term for sexually abusing a minor in that county, has been indicted for two dozen sex crimes in Douglas County.
Otis Darrell Huey, 52, of Grants Pass, is accused of 23 counts of first-degree sex abuse and one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration in Douglas County. He appeared in a Douglas County Circuit Courtroom on Thursday afternoon to face the charges before Judge Kathleen Johnson.
The grand jury indictment, filed on July 11, accuses Huey of crimes against three females under the age of 14 in Douglas County. In court on Thursday, Huey did not enter a plea.
Huey is charged with 23 counts of first-degree sex abuse and one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration for crimes that allegedly happened in Douglas County between June 1, 2005, and June 1, 2009.
Judge Johnson set a hearing for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 2 to hear the plea and possibly set a trial date at that time.
Defense attorney Erik Swallow said that Huey will likely enter a not guilty plea at the next hearing and he will begin preparing for trial.
Huey, who was convicted in California 18 years ago for lewd acts upon a child, is serving his sentence for the May 30 conviction in Josephine County in the Oregon State Penitentiary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.