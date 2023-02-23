A Grants Pass man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years of federal prison Wednesday for stealing more than $70,000 from the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon said after pleading guilty to one count each of stealing from a Tribal organization and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, Kevin Lee Jones, 34, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and three years supervised release. Jones was also ordered to pay $74, 228 in restitution to the Cow Creek Tribe.
According to court documents, on Sept. 6, 2021, Jones attempted to disguise his identity and stole cash from a business owned by the Cow Creek Tribe in Canyonville. Several weeks later, in October 2021, Jones, who has a lengthy criminal history and, as a convicted felon, was prohibited from possessing firearms, was found unresponsive in a vehicle in Grants Pass with a loaded pistol in his waistband. During a later search of his residence, investigators located and seized an M4 rifle with an extended capacity magazine.
On Dec. 14, 2021, Jones was charged by criminal complaint with illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He was indicted on the same charge two days later by a federal grand jury in Eugene. On Dec. 29, 2022, Jones was charged by criminal information with illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and stealing from a tribal organization.
The case was investigated by the FBI and the Cow Creek Tribal Police Department. It was prosecuted by Jeffrey S. Sweet, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, in coordination with Josephine County District Attorney Joshua J. Eastman.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
