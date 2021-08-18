A second-degree manslaughter charge has been leveled against a Green man whose passenger died from injuries allegedly sustained in a March drunk driving crash southwest of Dillard.
Nicholis Wade Shaffer, 28, is scheduled to be arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Wednesday morning on the manslaughter charge, as well as charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.
Shaffer had initially been charged with third-degree assault as well as the other driving charges.
The crash happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. on March 20 after a group of friends got together for a night of drinking on Rice Creek Road, according to court documents.
At approximately 5:30 a.m. that morning, a Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy was directed to CHI Mercy Medical Center to do a status check on Chad Trotter, 31, of Winston, who was the passenger in Shaffer's 1999 Toyota Tacoma at the time of the crash.
According to a witness who was reportedly at the party, Shaffer and Trotter both got into the pickup and Shaffer attempted to speed off down the gravel road, but fish-tailed and eventually went over a six-foot embankment. Shaffer was uninjured, but Trotter suffered a break in his back near the base of his neck, according to the court document.
Trotter was removed from the Tacoma and loaded into another truck, where both he and Shaffer were driven to Mercy. While at the hospital, the deputy attempted multiple times to speak with Shaffer who would respond briefly before falling asleep, according to court documents. Meanwhile, the extent of Trotter's injuries required a transfer to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.
Trotter ultimately died from his injuries on March 31.
While contacting Shaffer, the deputy reported that even while wearing a face mask, there was "a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person."
As the deputy was driving Shaffer to the Douglas County Jail, Shaffer reportedly admitted that he was too drunk to be driving, but that he didn't feel drunk until after the crash. Roughly 2 1/2 hours after the crash, Shaffer returned a 0.07% blood-alcohol content on a breathalyzer test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.