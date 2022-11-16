Roseburg police and Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man Wednesday morning in downtown Roseburg after he walked into a business on Southeast Jackson Street carrying a gun.
Douglas County Emergency Communications alerted authorities around 11 a.m. to the report of a man who had gotten into a dispute at a business in the 3000 block of Old Highway 99 South, and Douglas County Sheriff's deputies responded. The reporting caller stated that 77-year-old Don Wesley Hartline, of Roseburg, pointed a gun at the business manager during a disagreement over nonpayment.
Shortly after, another 911 call was made from Northwest Gallery on Southeast Jackson Street. The caller said Hartline had told them about the previous altercation, placed his weapon on the counter and allowed the employees to leave the store.
Several businesses in the two-block stretch of Southeast Jackson between Southeast Washington to Southeast Cass avenues were advised to shelter in place as law enforcement dealt with the situation.
At approximately 11:45 a.m., an unknown law enforcement officer was heard speaking to Hartline over a public address speaker from a patrol vehicle. Hartline cooperated with an order to enter the street, his back to the officer's voice and walk slowly back to the sound of the officer's voice. Shortly after, he was taken into custody without incident.
Hartline was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, pointing a firearm at another, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession or carrying of concealed weapons.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(2) comments
Oregon is an open carry state. It’s not uncommon to see someone with a holstered firearm in public, no one freaks out.
The arrestee was accused of pointing a gun at the business manager during a dispute about payment. That is the sort of thing people freak out about. It has nothing to do with Oregon being an open carry state.
