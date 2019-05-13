The woman who stole a firearm and ammunition, belonging to a custodian at Roseburg High School, on April 30 will be arraigned on felony charges on May 22.
Hope Shaw, 39, allegedly stole a backpack from an unlocked closet at Roseburg High School. The backpack, belonging to Curtis Guyer, was filled with a Sig Sauer 229 .40 caliber handgun, Sig Sauer magazines, three rounds of ammunition, a Kindle Fire tablet, headphones, a gun holster and a magazine holder.
Shaw was indicted on two counts of first-degree theft, and one count each on charges of second-degree burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence. Tampering with physical evidence is the only misdemeanor charge, while all others are felony charges.
Shaw allegedly threw the handgun off the Washington Street bridge when police tried arresting her. Douglas County Search and Rescue located the firearm in the river the following day.
Roseburg Public Schools has a policy against firearms on campus for students and staff. Interim Superintendent Lee Paterson confirmed Monday that Guyer was terminated for violating district policy.
Jeff Eichenbusch, a spokesperson for the Roseburg Police Department, said in a press release on May 1 that no crimes were committed by the school employee.
