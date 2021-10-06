Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Eugene man Sunday morning after a high-speed chase that began near Rice Hill and ended along Interstate 5 near Cottage Grove.
During a routine patrol, a deputy spotted a black 1997 Honda Civic parked in front of the Adult Shop next to the Pilot Truck Stop at Rice Hill. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Coos Bay, according to court documents.
After calling for backup units, the deputy observed a man leave the Adult Shop and enter the car. That man was later identified as 39-year-old Douglas Gene Baker.
The deputy reported that he pulled up to the Honda’s rear bumper in an attempt to block the car from evading, but the driver hit the gas and turned sharply to the right, striking another car and a support beam of the building before speeding out of the parking lot.
One of the responding deputies reportedly avoided a head-on collision with the Civic as it raced toward the northbound onramp of I-5. Before long, three deputies were pursuing the Civic in a chase which reportedly reached speeds of 110 mph before the car reportedly ran out of gas just south of Cottage Grove.
After being ordered to exit his car, Baker reportedly stalled before getting out, which was when the deputy noticed an unknown object tucked into the back of his pants.
Those objects were found to be a pornographic magazine and DVD which he later admitted to stealing from the Adult Shop.
Deputies also recovered two small clear bags containing a substance consistent with methamphetamine. The ignition key was identified as a “shaved” key, known by law enforcement as a tool for picking ignition locks.
Baker was also found to have three cell phones, one of which he claimed he had found at Three Rivers Casino in Coos Bay and was “trying to get things back to people.”
Baker was formally charged in Douglas County Circuit Court Tuesday on numerous charges including fleeing or attempting to elude, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and five counts of second-degree criminal mischief. Bail was set at $25,000.
