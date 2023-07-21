A man and woman allegedly led police on a lengthy chase through Douglas County before being apprehended.
Around 7:40 a.m. Friday, Oregon State Police started pursuit of a Ford F250 that had been reported stolen during a violent robbery and burglary in Everett, Washington. The pickup entered the Roseburg area when it was heading the wrong way on Interstate 5 and into the city of Roseburg.
The two occupants stopped near Fulton Street where they are alleged to have forcefully stolen a Toyota Rav4 from an elderly woman who was driving by.
Oregon State Police noticed the Rav4 was heading south through Roseburg and eventually made it to the area of the Melrose Store. The Rav4 struck a trooper's vehicle at this location and then fled southbound.
The man forcefully carjacked a Subaru car just south of the store, according to a press release by the Roseburg Police Department.
The man allegedly ran over the owner of the Subaru, who sustained non-life threatening injuries, and ran into a Douglas County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
Deputies with the sheriff's office fired at the man, who allegedly sustained two gunshot wounds at this time. The man was taken into custody, provided with first aid and transported to Mercy Medical Center, according to law enforcement.
The woman allegedly continued driving southbound in the Rav4, after it struck the Oregon State Police vehicle, and was arrested in the 8400 block of Lookingglass Road without incident after trying to get into a home in the area. She was transported to the hospital as a precaution, as it was reported she was using fentanyl, a press release stated.
Both people had active warrants for escape out of Washington state.
No law enforcement were injured during the incident.
Douglas County Major Crimes Team was activated. Roseburg Police Department will lead the investigation in the officer involved shooting.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
(1) comment
That's why we should re-visit the entire Legalized Drug Issue....make them all illegal again. Soft drugs lead to hard drugs.
