A man and woman allegedly led police on a lengthy chase through Douglas County Friday morning before being apprehended.
The events leading up to the chase allegedly began the night before. According to news outlet Everett Herald, officers responded to a trespassing call Thursday night in Everett, Washington. As officers attempted to apprehend both suspects, they fled. According to the report, the two stole a Ford F-250 sometime after fleeing the scene.
Heading south, the suspects made their way to the Roseburg area at approximately 7:38 a.m. Friday. Oregon State Police started a pursuit of the Ford F250 that had been reported stolen during “a violent robbery and burglary in Everett, Washington.” The pickup entered the Roseburg area, heading the wrong way on Interstate 5 into the city of Roseburg.
Then, the truck stopped in the area of Fulton Street where they are alleged to have forecefully stolen a Toyota Rav4 from an elderly woman.
Oregon State Police noticed the Rav4 fleeing south through Roseburg, eventually making it to the Melrose area. The Rav4 struck an Oregon State Police cruiser near Melrose Country Store.
After striking the trooper’s cruiser, the male suspect forcefully carjacked a Subaru just south of the store. The male allegedly ran over the owner of the Subaru, who received non-life threatening injuries according to the press release. The owner was transported to Mercy Medical Center, according to Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein.
After running over the Subaru owner, the male suspect rammed the vehicle into a Douglas County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle. Deputies with the sheriff’s office fired at the man, who allegedly sustained two gunshot wounds.
The man was taken into custody, provided with first aid and transported to Mercy Medical Center, according to law enforcement. No law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.
The woman allegedly fled southbound in the Rav4 following the crash with the OSP cruiser. She was then apprehended without incident in the 8400 block of Lookingglass Road after attempting to enter an occupied residence, according to a press release from the Roseburg Police Department. She was later transported to Mercy Medical Center for a report of fentanyl use.
Douglas County Major Crimes Team was activated and the Roseburg Police Department will lead the investigation into the office involved shooting.
(1) comment
Two bad either one of them was taken alive.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.