A Roseburg man reached speed of 90-100 mph during a police chase that originated in downtown Roseburg Sunday afternoon, according to police.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. witnesses reported that a driver of a red 2004 Ford Explorer pickup, later identified as 51-year-old Denis Scott Cronin, was driving erratically.
An officer from the Roseburg Police Department responded to the area and located Cronin on Southeast Roseburg Street. Cronin sped westbound on Southeast Washington Avenue and began weaving through traffic, according to police.
Once Cronin reached West Harvard Avenue, police said the man was driving 90-100 mph while swerving in and out of traffic and nearly hit several vehicles and pedestrians.
The pursuing officer discontinued the chase, worried Cronin would continue driving recklessly through the area. However, Cronin sped ahead, running red lights and attempting to pass in between two vehicles traveling westbound on Harvard Avenue.
Cronin collided with both of the vehicles, but continued driving without stopping, according to police. None of the occupants of those vehicles — a grey 2005 Dodge Caravan and a 1967 Pontiac — where injured, according to police.
Later, officers discovered Cronin had crashed his vehicle in the 5000 block of Old Melrose Road and took the man into custody.
Cronin was taken to CHI Mercy Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries.
Police said charges in the case where pending, but included attempting to elude police by vehicle, driving under the influence of intoxicants, two counts of hit and run, reckless driving and four counts of recklessly endangering another person.
