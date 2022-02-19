Sutherlin Police Sgt. Todd Jochum, left, Roseburg Police Sgt. Doug Walton and a Roseburg firefighter are at the scene of a crash as a result of a high-speed pursuit that began near Sutherlin on Saturday night.
A high-speed pursuit that began on Interstate 5 near Sutherlin ended in Roseburg on Saturday night — not before the driver damaged two Sutherlin police vehicles, two Oregon State Police vehicles and three passenger vehicles.
A press release from the Sutherlin Police Department gave the following account:
On Saturday, shortly before 7 p.m., an officer from the Sutherlin Police Department noticed a Silver 2019 Toyota Corolla 4 door traveling more than 100 miles per hour southbound on Interstate 5 near milepost 136. There were no license plates on the car.
The vehicle continued to drive and did not stop for the officer’s overhead lights and siren, according to Sutherlin Police Capt. Kurt Sorenson. Officers began a pursuit and the vehicle continued south on I-5. The vehicle exited the interstate at exit 127. The vehicle failed to yield at the intersection of the exit and Northwest Edenbower Boulevard and struck a passing motorist. The vehicle continued west on Northwest Edenbower Boulevard and struck two Sutherlin Police vehicles.
The driver of the suspect vehicle continued to attempt to drive away and two Oregon State Police Vehicles and two more civilian passing motorists were struck. Officers were eventually able to stop the suspect vehicle and take the driver into custody. There were no passengers in the suspect vehicle.
Officers learned the driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Manuel David Palacios, had a warrant out of Marion County. Officers also later learned that the vehicle he was driving was stolen out of Keizer, Oregon. Palacios is a resident of Salem.
Palacios was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on the charges of elude, reckless drive, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless endangering and attempted assault on a peace officer.
In all, two Sutherlin police cars, two Oregon State Police cars and three civilian vehicles, along with the stolen Toyota Corolla were damaged. Medical personnel were called the scene and determined there were no injuries to anyone involved.
Northwest Edenbower was closed for more than an hour while officers investigated the crash.
Mike Henneke can be reached at mhenneke@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4208. Follow him on Twitter @ihenpecked.
