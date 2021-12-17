A 37-year-old man was arrested late Dec. 10 after he reportedly broke into a room at the Baymont Hotel, took a shower and stole cash and an expensive wristwatch.
Roseburg police were called to the Baymont on West Madrone Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. when one of the motel's guests reported someone had snuck into the room to use the shower and took items when he left, according to court documents.
The guest, who lives at the motel, told police that they had left the room door ajar as they returned to their car to get an item. When they came back, the door was locked and the door's security latch had also been in a locked position.
An employee of the motel was able to get the door unlocked, but had to kick in the door to break the latch. When the employee and guest went inside, they reported hearing the shower running, and discovered a naked Raul Yanz Rosario, 37, taking a shower, the court document states.
Both ordered Rosario to leave the room, and the employee followed a bare-footed Rosario to Denny's on West Harvard Avenue and confronted him in the men's restroom of the restaurant. Rosario then left and began walking along Harvard — with the employee following — toward the Oak Street Bridge.
Roseburg police contacted Rosario on the sidewalk of the bridge and returned him to the Baymont. During the investigation, officers reportedly found a silver and gold Armani wristwatch in one of Rosario's pockets. The condensation under the glass of the watch confirmed the description of the watch the motel guest described.
Rosario was lodged in the Douglas County Jail early Saturday morning and formally arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court on Monday, charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree theft. Bail was set at $25,000.
Rosario had been charged with third-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief on Nov. 29, and was granted his conditional release the next day.
