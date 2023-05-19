Umpqua Community Development Corporation responded to a lawsuit filed and both parties have until June 10 to respond to an inquiry from the court about setting a trial date.
Mitchell Autry filed a civil suit against Kohlhagen Apartments and Umpqua Community Development Corp. on March 3, seeking $395,000 for an injury that occurred when he slipped and fell on wet stairs.
The response by the housing company states those injuries were as a result of "his own negligence," adding that he failed to maintain a lookout and failed to take safety precautions. The defendants are asking Autry cover their attorney fees.
Autry was living at the apartment complex on 911 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg in March 2022 when the incident occurred.
According to Autry's complaint, he was forced to use the stairs because the elevator was broken. While using the stairs Autry “suddenly and violently slipped on a clear liquid, and fell down the stairs,” the complaint said.
As a result of the fall, Autry sustained the following injuries and noneconomic damages, according to the complaint: Damage to his muscles, bones, ligaments, tendons, nerves and other soft tissue of his head and brain, neck and left arm; pain, discomfort and suffering; and inconvenience and interference with usual and everyday activities, apart from gainful employment.
He is seeking $395,000 — noneconomic damages of $350,000 and $45,000 for economic damages such as medical expenses and costs associated with the lawsuit.
