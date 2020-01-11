An Idleyld Park man was arrested Friday in connection with the death of a 1-year-old girl.
On Thursday, dispatchers received a report of a child who was reportedly not breathing in Idleyld Park. Dispatchers initiated telephone CPR instructions until the arrival of deputies, who continued lifesaving efforts.
The child, Ember Alice McBride, was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Aaron Toole, 21, was arrested Friday lodged in Douglas County Jail on charges of first degree manslaughter, assault and criminal mistreatment. Toole was known to the child and mother, according to deputies.
Detectives and the Douglas County Medical Examiner began an investigation into the death Thursday.
On Friday, a forensic pathologist determined McBride’s death was the result of blunt force trauma and it was ruled a homicide, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. At that time the Douglas County Major Crimes Team was activated, which includes detectives from the sheriff’s office, Roseburg Police Department and Oregon State Police, as well as representatives from the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
