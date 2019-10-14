An inmate from Douglas County serving time for sex abuse and sodomy charges died in prison Friday, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Robert James Hunt, 79, was incarcerated at the Columbia River Correctional Institution in Portland and died at a local hospital.
Hunt was convicted of two counts of first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse in 2010. His earliest release date was set for Sept. 17, 2026, according to a press release.
The Department of Corrections is responsible for the care and custody of 14,700 individuals who are incarcerated in 14 institutions across the state. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police was notified.
The Columbia Rover Correctional Institution is a minimum-security prison that houses approximately 595 adults in custody who are within four years of release.
