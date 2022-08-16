A Roseburg police officer attempting a traffic stop on a suspected DUII ended up in a fight for his service weapon early Saturday morning.
At approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Roseburg Police Department Cpl. Todd Crouse made the stop on a suspected impaired driver in the 400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. Officer Jerry De La Fuente arrived to provide backup and while investigating the possible DUII, another man approached Crouse from behind and attempted to steal Crouse's service weapon, according to Roseburg police reports and probable cause affidavits filed in Douglas County Circuit Court Monday.
The court document states that Crouse was on a sidewalk when the unidentified man walked up from behind, at which time Crouse instructed the man — both verbally and physically — to "walk around" as De La Fuente was engaged with the DUII suspect, according to police body camera footage.
As the man passed by Crouse without responding to the officer's commands, the "John Doe" reportedly turned around and wrapped his arms around Crouse in "a clear attempt at tackling the officer," the court document states. De La Fuente stepped away from his DUII suspect to assist Crouse and grabbed the unidentified man, and all three of the men fell to the ground.
The "John Doe" fought as both officers tried to restrain him and, Crouse reported feeling a "hard tug" on his holstered service weapon and, at one point during the scuffle, the unidentified man reportedly growled, "Come on let me get it!" to which Crouse exclaimed, "Get off my gun!" the court affidavit states.
"John Doe" was ultimately taken into custody and lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of resisting arrest, harassment, assaulting a public safety officer, interfering with a peace officer and attempted first-degree theft.
Later in the day through photos from the Department of Motor Vehicles, the suspect was identified as 40-year-old Bryan Joseph Delano of Roseburg.
Upon a positive identification, Delano was charged with a second count of interfering with a peace officer, obstructing governmental or judicial administration and attempting to commit assault on a public safety officer.
Delano was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Monday and bail was set at $10,000. Delano remained jailed as of Tuesday morning.
And the DUII? Just curious. RPD Officers Crouse and De La Fuente, thank you for your work under the escalating circumstances.
