A Douglas County judge has denied bail reduction for a Roseburg man accused of 31 sex crimes involving females under the age of 12.
Tristan Ray Stanton, 32, is charged with first-degree rape, 15 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, seven counts of first-degree sodomy, four counts of unlawful sexual penetrations, three counts of second-degree sodomy and attempt to commit Class A felony.
Court-appointed defense attorney Carole Race told Judge Ann Marie Simmons that Stanton did not present a flight risk and has been cooperative, and she asked that the bail be reduced to $50,000 from $1.5 million, which would have meant the defendant would have to come up with 10% or $5,000 to be released instead of $150,000.
Prosecutor Jodee Jackson disagreed.
“He is a flight risk and $1.5 million bail is appropriate given the offenses,” Jackson told Simmons.
Simmons denied a request by the defense to reduce the bail.
“Because of the incredible seriousness of the charges, I will keep the bail at $1.5 million,” Simmons said.
The alleged abuse involved two girls known to Stanton that were living in the same house where he was living.
A probable cause affidavit said the alleged crimes happened on our about Aug. 5, 2014, to Jan. 16, 2020, in Roseburg. Stanton was arrested on Jan. 30 by Roseburg police.
The trial is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. on March 17 in Judge Simmons courtroom.
